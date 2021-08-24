Mandatory 14-day quarantine for Afghanistan returnees: Health Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF

The Health Ministry has ordered a 14-day mandatory quarantine for people coming from Afghanistan at Chhawla camp, even if their RT-PCR report is negative. The government has specified that 'considering the nature of crisis, the ministry has already allowed exemption from mandatory pre-boarding RT-PCR testing of the rescuees'.

According to the directive, those who will be tested positive will be shifted to Covid care centers. The ITBP would be making all the arrangements of the transportation, it said.

Two Afghanistan returnees two were tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic and have been admitted at Delhi's LNJP Hospital, says a hospital official.

India began the complex evacuation mission by airlifting 40 Indians from Kabul to Delhi on August 16, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city. So far, India has evacuated over 800 people amid a deteriorating security situation in Kabul and scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens.

Thousands of Afghans have been crowding around the Kabul airport for over a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

