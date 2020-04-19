Man with mental illness fakes coronavirus, threatens suicide at Safdarjung Hospital

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A man with psychiatric illness on Sunday tried to jump off the terrace of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, claiming that he was suffering from coronavirus. Police, however, said the man is not suffering from coronavirus and is mentally challenged.

A call about the incident was received at 2.42 pm, fire department officials said.

In a video shared by the fire department, the man can be seen sitting on the window ledge on the third floor of the hospital building. He threatens he would jump off if anyone comes near him.

A senior fire official said the man had a blade in his hand and claimed to be a coronavirus patient. He threatened that he would cut his hand and spill his blood onto anyone who came near him to "spread the virus".

The man also spat on the firemen while they were trying to rescue him, he said.

The fire department finally managed to bring him down using a ladder around 4.15 pm, he added.

Police said the man is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

They said he is not suffering from coronavirus.

(Caution: Strong language and scenes in the video below. Viewer discretion is advised).

#WATCH Delhi: Man attempted to commit suicide by jumping off floor 3 of Safdarjung Hospital today,saying he's COVID positive&if anyone comes close to him he'll cut his hand. He was seen spitting at authorities as they attempted to rescue him.He was rescued.(Note:Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/ZJhSOsET4N — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

