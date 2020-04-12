Image Source : PTI Man under observation for coronavirus jumps to death from quarantine facility in Greater Noida

A 32-year-old man, who was under observation for coronavirus, jumped off from a building of a quarantine facility in Greater Noida on Sunday. The man's test results were awaited. “The man was kept at the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida where he jumped to death from the seventh floor of the building on Sunday,” news agency PTI reported quoting the DM as saying in a statement.

Meanwhile, no fresh case of coronavirus infection was reported in Noida and Greater Noida today, keeping the tally at 64, even as 5.62 lakh people have been screened for COVID-19 so far in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh is among the 15 districts of the state where hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 cases) have been completely sealed.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 273 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 8,447 on Sunday, an increase of 918 since Saturday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

