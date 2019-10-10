Image Source : PTI Man, teenage girl killed in road accident

A man and a teenage girl were killed on Thursday when a trailer truck hit a motorcycle near Bhullarai crossing here, police said.

A man, a woman and his daughter were riding a motorcycle when it was hit by a trailer truck on Mehtan-Mehli Phagwara bypass, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balwinder Rai said.

The man, Kuldip Singh (55) of Khalsa Enclave, and the girl, Sudha (14) of Khalwara village, died on the spot, he said.

Babita, the mother of Sudha, escaped with minor injuries, Rai said.

Police said the truck driver fled after the accident. Rai said Sudha and her mother worked at Singh's farm.

Singh was travelling with the mother-daughter duo to buy medicines for Babita, he said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, Rai said.

