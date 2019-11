Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Man risks life to take selfie with lion in Gujarat

A man in Gujarat risked his life to just take a selfie with a lion. It is not clear as to where the video was shot but is speculated that the video is of Jamwada village of Gir-somnath district in Gujarat. In the video, the lion is seen sitting calmly under a mango tree while the ‘crazy’ man takes selfie. What is surprising that the "dude" was completely unscathed by the dangerous encounter.

The forest department has already initiated an enquiry into the matter.