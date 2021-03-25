Thursday, March 25, 2021
     
Man arrested after video shows him spitting on roti before placing them in oven

The accused was identified as Khalik, a resident of Kishanganj district in Bihar, they said.

New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2021 7:32 IST
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him spitting on 'rotis' before putting them in an oven, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Khalik, a resident of Kishanganj district in Bihar, they said.

A senior police officer said that the video of the incident was shared widely on social media on Monday.

A case was subsequently registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused was arrested on Monday, the officer said.

Earlier, two men have been arrested after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing one of them kneading the dough at a local hotel in west Delhi and the other spitting on the 'roti' (flatbread) just before putting them in the oven.

