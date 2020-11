Image Source : PTI Man shot dead in SP MLC Amit Yadav's house in Lucknow during birthday celebration

One person dead in firing at the residence of SP MLC Amit Yadav last night in Lucknow. The name of the deceased is identified as Rakesh Rawat. The incident occurred on Friday night at around 10:45 p.m. The incident took place in Yadav's flat at La plas apartment in Hazratganj. According to primary information, Amit Yadav was not present at his residence when the incident took place.

Police investigation underway.

