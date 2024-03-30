Man shares propaganda post on social media: 'Lockdown will be declared to tamper with EVMs'; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A man was arrested by the Kerala Police for allegedly spreading false propaganda on social media that a lockdown will be imposed across the country for three weeks to tamper with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The man was identified as MV Sharafuddin who hails from Malappuram district of the state, the State Police Media Cell said in a statement on Friday (March 29).

What did the man share?

Sharafuddin had allegedly shared on social media a screenshot of a news story published during the COVID lockdown as part of his propaganda, the police said.

The matter came to the light during a social media patrol conducted by Kochi Cyberdome branch of Kerala Police.

It also said that social media monitoring cells have been formed at cyber police headquarters, all ranges and all police districts under the leadership of the cyber division to detect those who are posting and spreading false news on social media, in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections in the state on April 26.

(With PTI inputs)

