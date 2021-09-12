Follow us on Image Source : PTI Man returns to Lucknow from Dubai, tests Covid positive

A man who returned to Lucknow from Dubai three days ago, has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the second such case within a week. On September 8, an Alambagh resident, who returned from the US, had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Jankipuram resident had landed in Lucknow on September 8 and was tested immediately but his report turned out to be negative. However two days later, he developed fever and gave sample to a private lab for test which was positive.

Health department officials said the airline in which the man travelled had been informed about his positive status. Besides, the state and Central governments have also been informed.

"He is currently in home isolation. His swab and nasal samples will be sent to KGMU for genome sequencing. All those with whom he came in contact after his arrival to Lucknow are also being tested," said Additional Chief Medical Officer Milind Vardhan.

The test reports of the contacts of the man, who returned from the US, have come negative. Meanwhile, the active number of cases dropped to 13 in the city with two patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals in Lucknow crossed the 8.8 lakh mark with 23,859 more taking the second shot of the two-dose vaccine course against Covid-19, on Saturday.

All these people were vaccinated at the 43 government centres which were reserved for the second dose beneficiaries. The private centres administered both first and second doses.

