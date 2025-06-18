Man recovers 70 tolas of gold, cash from Air India plane crash site, hands over to officials in Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: As emergency services—led by the fire brigade and 108 ambulances—began reaching the scene, Patel and his team sprang into action. Lacking medical stretchers, they resorted to using sarees and bedsheets as makeshift carriers to transport the injured to ambulances.

Ahmedabad :

When a tragic plane crash struck near BJ Medical College in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, 56-year-old construction businessman Raju Patel was among the first civilians to respond. Living just minutes away, Patel and his team reached the crash site within five minutes of the incident. What they encountered was a harrowing scene- raging flames, thick smoke, and desperate cries for help. "The fire was too intense initially- we couldn’t even get close for the first 15 to 20 minutes," Patel recounted.

Once emergency services, including the fire brigade and 108 ambulances, began arriving, he and his team jumped into action. With no medical stretchers available, they improvised with sarees and bedsheets to carry the injured to safety.

Rescue operation amidst chaos and a search for belongings

By 4:00 pm on June 12 (Thursday), as rescue operations stabilised, Patel and his team shifted focus to recovering personal belongings scattered across the crash site. They meticulously sifted through burnt luggage and wreckage, uncovering valuable items including-

70 tolas of gold jewellery

Rs 80,000 in cash

Bangles and other ornaments

Passports and other important documents

A copy of the Bhagavad Gita

All the recovered materials were promptly handed over to the authorities. Patel and his associates were permitted to continue their efforts at the site until 9:00 pm.

Commitment to humanity

“I’m just grateful we could do something,” Patel said. A veteran volunteer during the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts, Patel described this plane crash as the most devastating incident he had witnessed. “The destruction and loss caused by this crash is something I will never forget,” he shared.

Official statement by Gujarat minister

On Sunday (June 16), Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, confirmed that authorities are actively collecting and documenting the belongings of the victims. These items will be returned to the families of the deceased.

Each and every found item will be returned

"After the Air India plane crash, the Ahmedabad City Police went above and beyond to ensure the deceased's family received their loved one's belongings. A gold ornament weighing 4-5 tolas, worth around ₹4.5 lakhs, seized from Veenaben Agheda's body was meticulously tracked down and returned to her family. The family praised the police for their honest work, expressing gratitude for their dedication to service. Kudos to Ahmedabad Police, Health Department, and Administration for their exceptional service," Harsh posted on X.