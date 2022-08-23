Follow us on Image Source : PTI Man who brutally killed wife by pushing her before moving train, arrested by Thane Police

Man kills wife: The man who killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train in Maharashtra's Vasai Road railway station was arrested by the Thane Police today. In a horrifying CCTV video that went viral on social media, the man could be seen waking her wife up and dragging her towards the railway tracks. He then threw her in front of the moving Awadh Express train. The incident took place at 4 am on Monday (August 22).

The victim died on the spot and the badly mutilated body was later sent for postmortem. The CCTV footage also showed the man picking up his two children with a backpack and fleeing the platform after the incident.

The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar in Mumbai and from there to Kalyan in Thane. The police nabbed him late Monday night from Thane's Bhiwandi town, the official said. The official said a preliminary probe revealed the woman had gone out for two days with a friend of her husband which annoyed him and both had a quarrel over it.

The preliminary investigation also indicated that the man doubted his wife's character and this led to the incident, he said. A case was registered against the man under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Railway Sandeep Bajibakhre lauded the police team which nabbed the accused.

