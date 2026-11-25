Kochi:

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Roshan Martin, a native of Vyttila, allegedly attacked Yusuf, a resident of Thrissur, aboard flight 6E1404 around 7 pm on Tuesday.

Punches co-passenger, tightens belt around his neck

According to Nedumbassery police, Martin allegedly punched Yusuf in the face, breaking his spectacles and leaving him injured near his right eye. He also allegedly took off his belt and tightened it around Yusuf's neck during the altercation.

According to the FIR, Martin was seated in 30D, while Yusuf occupied seat 31B when the incident occurred.

Following a complaint, police arrested Martin and registered a case against him under Sections 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 115(2) deals with voluntarily causing hurt, while Section 118(1) pertains to voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, police said.

Police said they would record the complainant's statement shortly and initiate further action based on it.

Hawker held for sexually assaulting teenage girl

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police arrested a clothes hawker in Vikhroli on Tuesday, more than a month after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, an official said. The girl's mother had filed a complaint at Vikhroli police station, stating that the incident took place in the first week of October.

The accused, who sells clothes in the locality, allegedly approached the teenager near her residence in a chawl in Tagore Nagar on the pretext of taking her measurements and touched her inappropriately.

He allegedly continued to stalk her on several occasions thereafter, the official said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the girl's mother spotted the accused in the same locality. When confronted, he allegedly tried to flee but was caught by local residents, who thrashed him before handing him over to the police, the official added.

Based on the complaint, Vikhroli police registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

IndiGo flight with 192 on board makes emergency landing at Pune airport after gear malfunction