Image Source : FILE Man orders 'communist manifesto' online, gets copy of 'Bhagavad Gita' (Representational Image)

In a hilarious turn of events, a man claimed on Facebook that he had ordered a 'communist manifesto' on an e-retail platform, but was instead delivered

a copy of 'Bhagavad Gita'. Attaching photos of the book and the invoice that said 'Communist Manifesto', Sutirtho Das, a resident of the metropolis, wrote on Facebook that he was taken by surprise on opening the delivery packet, as the two books were as different as chalk and cheese.

Das said that he had ordered a copy of 'Communist Manifesto' online on June 10 from the e-commerce giant, as it was offering a discount.

A parcel was delivered to his residence by a representative of the company on June 13, while he was at office, Das wrote.

"On reaching home, I opened the package, and to my surprise, I found that the book delivered was 'Bhagavad Gita' and not the 'Communist Manifesto' that I ordered," he said.

The 120-page book seemed to be an abridged version of the Bhagavad Gita in English language, he stated.

His Facebook post has invited hilarious comments and raised a few eyebrows.

Many have also shared his post.

Attempts to contact the e-retail company for a clarification failed as no one responded to telephone calls.

