Man kills son, dies by suicide after domestic dispute in Andhra Pradesh

Amravati:

A domestic dispute ended in tragedy in Andhra Pradesh’s Mittamedapalem village on Tuesday when a man allegedly murdered his 26-year-old son before taking his own life, local police reported. According to Markapuram Sub-Divisional Police Officer U Naga Raju, the suspect, identified as Silar Saheb, was heavily intoxicated during the incident.

Saheb reportedly launched a violent assault on his son, Pathan Zahid Basha, initially striking him with a cricket bat. He then used a pillow to smother the young man to death.

"Saheb struck his son with a bat and then smothered him to death with a pillow. Later, he hung himself in another room," Raju told PTI.

Investigators revealed that Saheb was severely addicted to alcohol and neither he nor his son held steady employment. The situation at home had grown increasingly tense due to Saheb's habits, as he frequently harassed his wife for money to fund his drinking.

The fatal confrontation arose when Basha intervened to protect his mother from his father's harassment. Police stated that Saheb deeply resented his son's interference, which ultimately triggered the deadly attack. After killing his son, Saheb went into a separate room and hanged himself.

The local police have registered two separate cases against the deceased accused as they continue their investigation into the double tragedy.

Elderly father kills son in domestic altercation in UP

Earlier in June, an 85-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 36-year-old son during a domestic dispute in UP’s Banda. According to local authorities, the fatal confrontation began when the elderly father, Nanhe Bhai, stepped in to defend his 80-year-old wife, Rambhi, from being assaulted by their son, Bhagwat.

Police reports indicate that the incident unfolded at approximately 4:30 pm. Bhagwat, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, began physically attacking his elderly mother inside the family home.

Upon witnessing the assault, Nanhe Bhai intervened to protect his wife. During the struggle, the octogenarian allegedly struck his son on the head with a wooden stick and subsequently hit him with a heavy stone, inflicting critical injuries.

Emergency services and police rushed the injured 36-year-old to a nearby hospital. However, medical professionals declared him dead upon arrival.

Ravikant Gond, the Circle Officer for Kulpahar, confirmed that law enforcement officials registered a formal case following a statement provided by the mother.

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