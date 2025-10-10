Man impersonating Army personnel nabbed at Roorkee Cantonment; probe launched into motive, links Earlier in September, a 48-year-old woman from Sambhajinagar was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a retired Army officer and attending public functions in uniform.

Roorkee (Uttarakhand):

A man posing as an Indian Army personnel was caught near the MES gate inside Roorkee Military Cantonment in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off from Army intelligence, a joint team of the Army, local police and intelligence units detained the suspect.

According to Haridwar SSP Pramod Dobhal, Army intelligence officers first noticed the man inside the military zone and grew suspicious of his movements. They then alerted the Roorkee police, who quickly joined forces with other local intelligence units to verify his identity.

Debit cards, forged Army ID cards recovered

The man, later identified as Surendra Kumar from Kolsiya village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, was found wearing an Army uniform and carrying several questionable items. During the search, authorities reportedly recovered 18 bank debit cards, a forged Army identity card, a fake joining letter, a nameplate, and the uniform he was wearing.

Police confirmed that he was not a member of the armed forces. The motive behind his presence in the high-security area is still under investigation. Intelligence agencies and police are now looking into whether he had any larger plan or connections.

Woman held for posing as Army officer in Sambhajinagar

Earlier in September, a 48-year-old woman from Sambhajinagar was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a retired Army officer and attending public functions in uniform. The woman, identified as Ruchika Jain, lives in the Dharampur area of the city. She was taken into custody following a police raid at her residence.

According to the police, cited by TOI, Jain often wore a Captain’s uniform and claimed to have served in the Indian Army. She reportedly used this false identity to gain attention and respect at various social and cultural events. Authorities said she misled the public by presenting herself as a decorated officer.

During the raid, officers discovered a large collection of military clothing and gear at her home. Among the seized items were two ceremonial officer uniforms with medals, combat dress with Captain’s stars, insignia of the Para Special Forces, a nameplate bearing her name, army shoes, belts, gloves, face coverings, socks and a framed war memorial photo.