Man held for raping minor girl in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Man rapes minor girl in Nagpur slum, held.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly blindfolded and raped by her 55-year-old neighbour in Kalamna area in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Angry residents thrashed the accused following the incident and handed him over to the police on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

As per the FIR, the accused Dolchand Chavan, a resident of the Kalmna slum, lured the girl and her friend to his house under the pretext of playing a blindfold game with them, the official said.

He allegedly blindfolded both the girls and raped the 12-year-old, the official said quoting the FIR.

As the girl cried for help, neighbours rushed to the spot and thrashed Chavan.

The accused and the parents of the victim work as labourers.

A case of rape has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read: Woman raped by catering team at wedding in UP

Also Read: Goa court adjourns judgment in rape case against Tarun Tejpal

Latest India News