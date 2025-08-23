Man held over suspicion near Railway Bhawan, a day after security breach at Parliament The Delhi Police, however, has clarified that there was no security breach in the Parliament in this incident.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Saturday held a man following suspicion near the Railway Bhawan in the national capital. This comes a day after a 20-year-old man was held for trying to scale a wall of the Parliament.

The Delhi Police, however, has clarified that there was no security breach in the Parliament in this incident.

Security breach at Parliament

On Friday, the Delhi Police held a man who was trying to scale the wall of the Parliament. The man was first spotted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel near the Sansad Chowk Circle, but was asked to leave. He was spotted again near Morcha-8 on the Red Cross Road, but was apprehended by the security personnel.

The man was identified as Ram Kumar Bind, who hails from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh. He worked at a factory in Surat, but returned to his native place three days ago. According to police, Bind is 'mentally incoherent', but further investigation is underway.

"Today at about 5.50 am, a man approached the Parliament House complex and tried to scale the perimeter wall with the intention of jumping inside. However, due to the alertness of the CISF and Delhi Police staff present on the spot, the man was apprehended and handed over to police for further inquiry," news agency PTI quoted a CISF officer as saying.

When two men entered Lok Sabha chamber

The two incidents have revived the memory of the December 13, 2023, incident when two men climbed the Lok Sabha chamber after jumping off the visitors' gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke canisters, while two others carried out a similar act outside Parliament. The breach coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, raising serious security questions.