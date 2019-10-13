Man held for damaging Hanuman idol in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Sunday, October 13, 2019
     
A resident of Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Saturday for allegedly damaging an idol of Lord Hanuman at an 'ashram' in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Srinagar Published on: October 13, 2019 0:02 IST
Deepak Kumar, a resident of Neemuch district, was living in Pouni area for the last few days but the motive behind his sacrilegious act was not known immediately, a police official said.

He said a complaint was received on Friday in which it was alleged that some unidentified persons destroyed the idol at Shiv Shakti ashram in Kothian village around 4 am.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rashmi Wazir constituted a special team and a probe was initiated after registration of case against the accused, the official said.

He said a few suspects were rounded up on the basis of some inputs.

In this process, the police team got a major breakthrough on Saturday evening when it zeroed on and arrested Kumar, the prime accused, the official said.

