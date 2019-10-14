Monday, October 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Man ends life after harassment by mother, wife

Man ends life after harassment by mother, wife

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after being harassed by his mother and wife in Jansath in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: October 14, 2019 15:58 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after being harassed by his mother and wife in Jansath in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

Satish Bhadana was the district secretary of Gujjar Sadbhavna Society in Ahroda village, where the incident took place on Sunday, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma, a suicide note was recovered from the possession of the deceased. Bhadana has rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SHO said.

Satish had also posted a letter in his WhatsApp circle about his decision to take the extreme step. An investigation is underway, police said.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRajasthan farmer sucked into thresher machine while grading crop, dies Next StoryChidambaram produced before court in INX Media money laundering case  