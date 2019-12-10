Andhra Pradesh: 55-year-old man dies in queue to buy onions at subsidised price

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Man dies in queue to buy onions in Andhra Pradesh

A 55-year-old man standing in the queue to buy onions collapsed in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The incident was reported from Gudivada in Krishna district of the state, where the man was rushed to a hospital by some locals, but died on the way. Identified as Sambaiah, the man had come to the farmers' market (Rythu Bazaar) to purchase onions but suddenly collapsed.

The onions at the market were being sold by the state government at a subsidised price of Rs 25 per kg. The doctors at the hospital confirmed the man had died of a heart attack.

The Telugu Desam Party sought to raise the issue in the Assembly in the afternoon but was disallowed.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu questioned why the government did not make a statement on the man's death.

"A man died, standing in queue to buy onions. Why did the government not come out with a statement on this," Naidu asked at a press conference. He also asked why the village volunteers, appointed by the government to deliver various services at the people's doorstep, failed to deliver onions.

The retail price of onions was at Rs 110-160 per kg in the state on Monday, according to market sources.

