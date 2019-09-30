Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL Man dies after being attacked by elephants in Odisha

A 35-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a herd of elephants at Gangajal village in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Monday.

A herd of around 15 pachyderms barged into the village located under Kutra police station and targeted a group of farmers working in a paddy field on Sunday, they said.

While others managed to escape the wrath of the jumbos, Kishore Pradhan sustained serious injuries due to attack by the elephants, police said.

He was rushed to Kutra primary health centre and later shifted to Sundergarh hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

The incident took place when the elephants were passing through the paddy field after being chased by a team of forest department officials, they said.

Earlier, the herd had blocked Biju Express Way for over one hour.

