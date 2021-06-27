Sunday, June 27, 2021
     
Man detained on suspicion of espionage in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

PTI PTI
Jaisalmer Published on: June 27, 2021 11:21 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Man detained on suspicion of espionage in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

 

A man was detained by the intelligence agency of the Indian Army on suspicion of espionage in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, officials said on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Bai Khan, a resident of Basanpeer of the district, was under surveillance of the intelligence agency from the past several days and was detained near TSP gate of the Army area late Saturday night, they said.

 
The suspect operated a canteen so he frequented easily in the Army area, the officials said.

Several suspicious phone numbers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, London and Australia have been found in his mobile phone, they said.

