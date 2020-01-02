Upset with marriage, man cuts railway track in UP; threatens major destruction if wife not sent to her house

Upset with marriage, man cuts railway track in UP; threatens major destruction if wife not sent to her parents

In an unusual incident, a man, distrubed by his love marriage had cut Railway track by two inches in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. Not only this, the man has also left a threatening letters demanding 50 crore rupees from the family members of his wife and also demanded that his wife be sent to her maternal house. The case is of the eastern end of Ratanpura railway station in Mau. In the letters scattered all over the site, the man said that if his demands were not met within two days, he would cause major destruction.

A team of police led by Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya is investigating the matter.