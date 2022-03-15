Follow us on Image Source : ANI Man commutes to work on his horse, says 'petrol prices had gone up' | Watch

Tired of soaring prices of petrol, a man from Maharashtra takes his horse named 'Jigar' to work daily as his commute. Aurangabad's Shaikh Yusuf purchased a horse for Rs 40,000 to use as his mode of transport to his workplace.

He also termed public transport as an inconvenience for him. "I bought it during the lockdown. My bike wasn't functioning, petrol prices had gone up & public transport wasn't plying. which is when I bought this horse for Rs 40,000 to commute," he told news agency ANI.

Yusuf works as a lab assistant at a college. Speaking about his experience with the horse, he said, "It keeps one fit and healthy. Also, given the rise in fuel prices, horse as a mode of transport is a feasible option".

Before the pandemic, Yusuf had an old bike but with increasing petrol prices he hit upon the idea to buy a horse to commute to his workplace that was 15 kilometres away from where he lived.

'Jigar', he said is a four-year-old black horse of the Kathiawari breed.

