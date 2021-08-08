Man arrested for raping minor in Assam's Nagaon

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. Man arrested for raping 15-yr old girl in Assam's Nagaon.

Police arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year old girl in Assam's Nagaon district, an officer said on Sunday.

The man lured the minor girl to a farmhouse, where nobody was present, and allegedly raped her on Friday evening, the officer said.

The girl after returning home told her family members late at night following which a case was registered at the Rupohihat police station on Saturday.

The police arrested the man and produced him at the Court of the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

Also Read: UP cop held for raping woman complainant

Latest India News