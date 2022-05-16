Follow us on Image Source : PTI Man arrested in Bihar for making fake Facebook ID of Amit Shah

The Gopalganj police have arrested a person for allegedly creating a fake Facebook ID of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and making abusive remarks about former MLA of Baikunthpur, Mithilesh Tiwari. The incident came to light after Tiwari filed a complaint with the Mohamadpur police on Sunday.

After investigation, the police arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh. "We have arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh from Devkali village," said Anand Kumar, SHO of Mohamadpur police station.

Following the arrest of Vicky, former JD-U MLA Manjeet Singh reached Mohamadpur with his supporters and sat on a dharna. Following this, the police released Vicky after he filled a bond in the police station.

Sources said that Manjeet Singh has a strong rivalry with Mithilesh Tiwari. Manjeet Singh claimed that the police arrested Vicky without registering an FIR against him.

