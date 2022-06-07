Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man arrested from Tamil Nadu for WhatsApp threat to blow up RSS offices in Lucknow, Unnao

Highlights A man had threatened to blow up RSS offices in Lucknow, Unnao.

He was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police from the Pudukkottai district.

The accused has been identified as Raj Mohammad.

One man was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police from the Pudukkottai district on Tuesday for circulating a threat message on WhatsApp that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Uttar Pradesh will be blown up.

Acting on a tip-off from the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Tamil Nadu Police ATS nabbed the accused who has been identified as Raj Mohammad.

The arrested man had threatened to blow up RSS offices in Lucknow, Unnao, and other towns of Uttar Pradesh. The Lucknow Police said that the number that was used to send the message via WhatsApp was traced with the help of the Cyber Cell. Police then informed their Tamil Nadu counterpart and requested swift action.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed at the Madiyaon police station in the state capital in connection with the threat.

"A bomb threat was received by RSS offices in Lucknow & Unnao through WhatsApp. A case has been registered in the relevant sections," S Channappa, DCP North, Lucknow Police, said.

Also Read: Owaisi slams RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda before VHP'

Latest India News