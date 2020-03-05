Man detained for entering Parliament with live cartridges, released later

Image Source : PTI A file photo of the Parliament building (PTI)

A 44-year-old man was on Thursday arrested while entering the Parliament building after it was found that he had live cartridges in his pocket. A resident of Ghaziabad, the accused Shabeer Khan, was entering the Parliament through gate number eight.

After being detained by security at Parliament House, Khan was handed over to Delhi Police. The man, who is learnt to have been carrying three 0.32 bore cartridges, has claimed that he had forgotten to take them out while entering the building.

After a joint interrogation involving Delhi Police, Khan was later released.

(with reporting inputs from Abhay Parashar)