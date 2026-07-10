Man arrested for brutally assaulting 4-year-old daughter on road, shocking CCTV video surfaces

Rohtak:

A shocking case of child abuse has come to light from Haryana's Rohtak district, where a man was caught on CCTV allegedly assaulting his four-year-old daughter in the middle of a road. The disturbing incident, which has triggered widespread outrage, was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera and later went viral on social media. According to the police, the accused was attempting to flee after the incident. Following an overnight search operation, he was arrested from a railway station on Friday morning.

Police identified the accused as Jitendra, a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who was living with his family at Indira Colony in Rohtak. He worked as a daily wage labourer. After the video surfaced, police launched a search operation and arrested him from a railway station while he was allegedly trying to escape. Following his arrest, Jitendra apologised for his actions and admitted that he had committed the biggest mistake of his life.

Mother appeals for leniency

The child's mother has appealed to the police not to take strict action against her husband. She said he is the sole earning member of the family and his imprisonment would leave the family without financial support.

However, the police have made it clear that the gravity of the offence leaves no room for leniency. Officials said the incident amounts to a serious and heinous crime, and legal proceedings will continue in accordance with the law.

Why did the father assault the child?

According to the police investigation, the four-year-old girl, identified as Surabhi, had gone to attend a birthday party without informing her family. Enraged over this, the accused allegedly assaulted her while under the influence of alcohol. The CCTV footage reportedly shows the accused first slapping the child before forcefully throwing her onto the road.

Accused seen apologising after arrest

After the CCTV footage went viral, police registered a case against the accused under multiple serious charges, including attempt to murder. According to investigators, the accused tried to evade arrest after the incident, prompting an overnight search. He was eventually apprehended from a railway station.

Speaking to the media after his arrest, the accused folded his hands and apologised. "I made a very big mistake. I am ashamed of what I have done," he said. Meanwhile, the child's mother reiterated her request for leniency, saying the family's livelihood depends entirely on her husband.

Police say law will take its course

Police officials have maintained that the assault on a four-year-old child is an extremely serious offence. "The incident involving the minor is a heinous crime. The law will take its course, and strict legal action will be taken against the accused," police said. The investigation into the case is currently underway.

(Inputs from Sunil Kumar)

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