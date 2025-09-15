Man accused of killing Delhi girlfriend 8 years ago escapes Nepal prison, nabbed at border After fleeing to Nepal, Kumar became involved in another serious crime. According to police, his friend Nausad, a Nepalese local, was in a relationship with a married woman, which her family strongly disapproved of. In connection with this, Kumar killed the woman’s mother.

New Delhi:

A man, who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Delhi after she turned down his marriage proposal eight years ago, has been arrested near the India-Nepal border. As per the police, cited by PTI, the accused fled a Nepal prison amid violent protests in the Himalayan nation. Identified as Arjun Kumar, also known as Bhola, the accused had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head for information leading to his capture.

He had been absconding since November 16, 2017, when he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times and then slit her throat.

Kumar kills another woman in Nepal

After fleeing to Nepal, Kumar became involved in another serious crime. According to police, his friend Nausad, a Nepalese local, was in a relationship with a married woman, which her family strongly disapproved of. In connection with this, Kumar killed the woman’s mother. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder.

“Kumar developed a relationship with the victim, who lived in the same building as his family in New Ashok Nagar. When she refused to marry him and her family arranged her marriage elsewhere, he allegedly killed her, locked the rented room where the crime was committed, and fled,” DCP (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.

Kumar declared proclaimed offender

The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint and named Kumar as suspect. Upon investigation, the victim’s body was discovered from Kumar’s room. Kumar was declared proclaimed offender after police failed to ascertain his whereabouts.

“Investigators later learnt that he had crossed over to Nepal, where he got involved in another heinous crime,” Indora added.

Police had made preparations in advance after intelligence on his probable entry into his native state Bihar from the Nepal border.

Accused nabbed while attempting to go to his native home in Bihar

“During the recent unrest in Nepal, there was a jailbreak during which Kumar managed to escape.

After intelligence was received that he was attempting to cross over to India and go to his native place in Bihar, a team was strategically deployed on the border, which arrested him from Raxaul,” the DCP said.