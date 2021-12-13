Mamata's sister-in-law debuts as candidate in Kolkata civic polls, says she's not a greenhorn

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata's sister-in-law debuts as candidate in Kolkata civic polls

Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a Trinamool Congress candidate in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election, doesn't consider herself a political greenhorn though she has entered the electoral fray for the first time. The wife of the chief minister's brother Kartik, Kajari is contesting from ward number 73 of the KMC.

Kajari, who had been a prominent face on the side of Mamata Banerjee for years, said, "I have been associated with the party since 1993, for 28 years, and a resident of the Kalighat locality. I am not a political greenhorn. I had been on the side of the people for 365 days a year." Kajari said she has been getting 100 per cent support from everyone in the party, including former councillor of the ward, Ratan Malakar, who had initially filed nomination paper as an independent candidate.

"He withdrew the candidature after realising his mistake and is now campaigning for me 24x7," she told PTI on Monday. If elected, Kajari said she would renovate the ghats along the Adi Ganga canal, carry out more beautification drives in parks in the area and develop the slums further.

"Being a woman, I will also ensure that women of ward number 73 continue to be safe and secure. I will continue to be on the side of every section of voters - the youth, the poor, the religious and linguistic minorities," she added.

Kajari denied allegations that she had been made a candidate as she is a member of the CM's family.

"These are canards spread by a rootless party like the BJP which has no support base, no organisational strength, no issue to harp on. As you can see from the response of people, such words will not cut much ice among the voters," Kajari said.

She said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has asked her to fight the electoral battle by herself and prove her worth.

"I cannot fail my voters that include Mamata Banerjee and my family. I am also seeking their votes as a candidate," Kajari smiles.

