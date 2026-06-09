Mamata meets Sonia Gandhi a day after key INDIA bloc meeting amid crisis in TMC

New Delhi:

Just a day after an opposition INDIA bloc meeting stressed unity and better coordination among the alliance partners, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence. Sources told PTI that the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the strategy between the two parties going forward after the opposition bloc meeting, and following an exodus of Trinamool members after the party's defeat to the BJP in the recent Bengal polls.

Meeting comes in the wake of a rebellion within the Trinamool

The meeting followed after Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and Banerjee met each other warmly with a hug at the opposition bloc's meeting here on Monday. The Congress shared pictures of the bonhomie between the two leaders. The meeting comes in the wake of a rebellion within the Trinamool, with several party MPs deciding to form a separate group and align with the ruling NDA.

A majority of Trinamool's 80 MLAs have already formed a separate group led by Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly. This was the first closed-door meeting between Banerjee and Gandhi after Trinamool's defeat in the polls, and alleged attacks on party workers and MP Abhishek Banerjee after the elections.

CID team raids TMC's central party office

In another development, a CID team earlier in the day reached the TMC's central party office cum Kalighat residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee as part of its investigation into the alleged forged signature of MLAs controversy that has triggered an unprecedented split in the party.

Officials of the state investigating agency, accompanied by personnel from the Kalighat police station and a large contingent of women police personnel, arrived at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street around noon, sources said.

The CID's move comes days after the agency served notices seeking information related to the alleged forging of signatures of TMC legislators on a proposal submitted to the Assembly Speaker for recognition of the Leader of Opposition.

CID says search was sought on the basis of a reply submitted by TMC

According to CID officials present at the spot, the search was sought on the basis of a reply submitted by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to an earlier notice issued by the agency.

"In his response, Abhishek Banerjee stated that signatures of MLAs were collected at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street. Based on that statement, we have come here as part of the investigation," a CID officer said.

However, the investigating team was not allowed to enter the premises, leading to a brief exchange with those managing the office. TMC leader and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty said the party had objected to the search in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee.

Development marks a fresh twist in the forged-signature case

"We have not allowed the CID to enter the premises in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee. Once he comes, the CID can come and search the house," Chakraborty told reporters. The development marks a fresh twist in the forged-signature case that has snowballed into the biggest internal crisis in the TMC's 28-year history.

The controversy erupted after a proposal sent to the Speaker seeking recognition of senior TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition allegedly contained forged signatures of several legislators. The allegations led to the registration of an FIR and a CID investigation.

The rebellion traces its immediate origins to the dispute over the selection of the Leader of Opposition after the Assembly elections. The crisis escalated when 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs defied the party leadership and backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee for the post instead of the party's official nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

In a dramatic turn of events last week, the rebel camp wrested control of the legislature party, elected Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition and secured recognition from the Assembly Speaker, resulting in the first split in the TMC since its formation in 1998.

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