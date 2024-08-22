BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks tougher anti-rape legislation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stringent legislation to deal with incidents of rape. This comes weeks after the body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, was found on August 9.

Chief advisor to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to PM Modi. She has written - Respected Prime Minister, I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country and in many cases rapes with murder are committed according to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secure. Such serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes. Setting up of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation to ensure quick justice. Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days."

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 31-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

