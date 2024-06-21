Mamata writes to PM Modi on new criminal laws, urges to defer their implementation: 'Outgoing govt…'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to defer the implementation of the three “hurriedly passed” criminal laws which are all set to be rolled out on July 1. She stressed carrying out a fresh review of the laws which were passed by the Parliament.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief expressed "grave concern" over the impending implementation of the three laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Bharatiya Sakhsya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

Mamata meets Chidambaram

According to sources, the TMC chief also met senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday, who was also a part of the parliamentary standing committee that examined the bills, and discussed the issue.

TMC leader Derk O'Brien, DMK's N R Elango and Chidambaram had given dissent notes to the reports on the three bills.

Mamata, in her letter, noted that the three bills were passed in Lok Sabha at a time when 146 MPs had been suspended.

"The outgoing government of yours had passed these three critical bills unilaterally, and with absolutely no debate. That day, almost 100 members of the Lok Sabha had been suspended and a total 146 MPs of the both Houses were thrown out of Parliament," she said.

Matter deserves review: Mamata

She said the three bills were passed in an "authoritarian manner" in that "dark hour of democracy".

The matter deserves review now, Mamata said.

"I urge your esteemed office now to consider at least a deferment of the implementation date. Reasons are two-fold -- ethical and practical," she said. She said significant legislative changes should be placed before the newly elected Parliament for fresh deliberation and scrutiny.

"Given the wide-ranging reservations expressed in the public domain regarding the hurriedly passed new laws, fresh parliamentary review of these attempts would demonstrate a commitment to democratic principles…This approach would afford the newly elected people's representatives an opportunity to thoroughly examine the proposed," she said.

"I humbly request you to consider our appeal for a deferment of the implementation of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, The Bharatiya Sakhsya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023, and The Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023," she said.

Sources said the issue will be raised by the opposition parties in the upcoming Parliament session. Several INDIA bloc parties have backed the demand for deferring the implementation of the new laws, they said.

The three new criminal laws will come into force from July 1, Union Law and Justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said.

(With PTI inputs)

