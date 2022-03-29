Mamata's pitches again for united Opposition against BJP: 'Meet to discuss a way forward'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

Urging again to come together to fight the BJP, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has written to opposition leaders alleging misuse of central agencies by the ruling party, and has called for a meeting to discuss a "way forward". The Chief Minister said, in a letter dated Sunday, had written a letter as the Trinamool Congress chairperson, called for a meeting to discuss strategies to take on the BJP and commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the "government that the country deserves".

She called on all "progressive forces" to join hands to fight the "oppressive BJP regime".

"I am writing to you to express deep concern over direct attacks on this country's institutional democracy by the ruling BJP," the letter dated March 27 said. It was shared with the media on Tuesday morning.

"I urge everyone to come together for a meeting to deliberate on way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability…Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves," she added.

Interestingly, the letter emerged on a day, Trinamool Congress MP and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned him on Tuesday in a coal scam case.

"Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta. We all must resist the ruling BJP's intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner," Mamata Banerjee wrote in the letter.

The Chief Minister also alleged that people "are not getting justice" because of "biased political interferences".

"I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy. In our democratic system, judiciary, media and public are important pillars. If any part is disrupted, the system collapses," she said.

