'In UP if girls go to get justice...': Mamata's scathing attack at Yogi's govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said that in the state, if girls go to get justice, victims are made the accused. In West Bengal, she said, not even her own party workers are spared if they are guilty.

The CM was speaking at a state government program in Kolkata, where she claimed that Bengal is better than other states. "Today in UP if girls go to get justice, victims are made the accused. But here we don't do that. I don't even leave my own boys & girls(party workers) if they're guilty. But there are some who keep circulating fake videos," she said.

"I don't care what others say about me. I care about democracy for my people. Those who celebrate Durga Puja also celebrate Eid. We celebrate all festivals together," she claimed further.

The TMC supremo also challenged, "It has been 11 years of our govt. If anyone has guts, they can challenge and face me regarding what I have done in these 11 years."

"There is no use in talking against me, of misleading and hatching a conspiracy," she said further.

"You have to do social work to do politics. Today I once again take oath before my mothers and sisters that until I leave, I will work for Bengal," she said, adding that Bengal will show the path to India.

Attacking the BJP-led central government for hiking prices of petrol and diesel, Banerjee said, "The Centre is defrauding common people by fuel prices.”

