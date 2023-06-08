Mamata Banerjee sends Bengal’s best variety mangoes to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PMO/TWITTER Banerjee sends Bengal’s best variety of mangoes to PM

Kolkata: Despite political differences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent top varieties of the state's mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Banerjee has maintained the tradition of sending mangoes to PM Modi for many years irrespective of strained relations with the central government.

According to the news agency PTI, the West Bengal CM Wednesday sent mangoes to President Droupadi Murmu and to the Prime Minister’s Office. The source added that seasonal regard was also extended to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Mangoes sent in decorative boxes

The mangoes were dispatched in a beautifully wrapped gift box. Various varieties of mangoes, including Himsagar, Langra, Lakshman Bbhog, and Fazli have been sent to the Prime Minister's residence and others. The mango boxes will reach New Delhi in a day or two. ''The mangoes were sent in decorative boxes. The boxes contain Himsagar, Fazli, Langra and Laxman Bhog variety of mangoes,'' the source said.

Last year, Mamata Banerjee sent mangoes to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The TMC chief has continued with the tradition she started in 2011 when she first became chief minister.

Banerjee had sent kurta-pyjama and sweets to PM Modi

Apart from mangoes, CM Banerjee also sends sweets to PM Modi. In 2019, PM Modi revealed that the TMC supremo on the occasion of Durga Puja had sent kurta-pyjama and sweets. “I have many friends in opposition parties. You will be surprised to know that Mamata didi even now personally selects one or two kurtas for me every year,” he said in a conversation with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News