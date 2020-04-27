Person tested COVID-19 positive can home quarantine himself if there is 'provision': Mamata Banerjee

Person tested COVID-19 positive can home quarantine himself: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee on Monday said that if a person is tested positive for COVID-19 and he has provision to isolate himself at his residence, the person can home quarantine himself. Addressing the media, she said lakhs and lakhs of people cannot be quarantined as the government has its own limit.

She further said that the West Bengal government is a poor government and are not getting any help from the Centre "We Are getting 'bhaashan' in ration". We are only burning and not earning. What is the Central government doing? We are not getting from the centre. We are spending so much on the Covid-19 fight. From 5 lakh PPEs to ventilators, where will this money come from? It involves expenses and we are a poor government."

West Bengal on Sunday reported 38 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 541. The death toll due to the contagion remained at 18 in the state, a bulletin released by the West Bengal health department said.

