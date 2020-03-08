Mamata Banerjee nominates 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Mamata Banerjee announces TMC's candidates list for Rajya Sabha elections

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday nominated Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday.

Sharing her message on the International Womens' Day, Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her "constant endeavour" towards women's empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women.

Rajya Sabha polls for 55 vacant seats to take place on March 26

The elections to the 55 vacant seats will take place on March 26.

State-wise break-up of vacant Rajya Sabha seats

Seven seats will go to polls in Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in West Bengal and Bihar, four each in Odisha, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, two each in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Jharkhand and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya.

ALSO READ | Ex-PDP minister Syed Altaf Bukhari launches Apni Party in Srinagar

ALSO READ | Father-son duo accused in Delhi violence, arrested