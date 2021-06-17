Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram win

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram win in Calcutta High Court. After several twist and turn on the counting day, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram seat by 1736 votes in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

As per the 'cause list' released by the high court in its website on Thursday, the matter is scheduled to be taken up via video conference before the court of Justice Kausik Chanda as "to be mentioned".

A day after the counting, the CM had claimed the election officer who oversaw counting in the constituency was threatened.

"The Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed," the Chief Minister said.

"I received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. I can't order recount. My family will be in ruin. I have a little daughter...," she told reporters, reading from her cellphone.

