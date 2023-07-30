'My heart aches', says Mamata Banerjee, assures Manipur people of help, urges them to embrace peace

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'My heart aches', says Mamata Banerjee

Manipur: Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee lambasted the PM Modi-led Centre for their silence on the Manipur issue. She also expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance and said that the bloc will mend the wounds of the people of violence-hit Manipur. Further, Banerjee urged the people of ethnic strife affected Manipur to embrace peace for the sake of humanity, assuring them of standing by their side.

"let us find solace in knowing that INDIA will mend wounds"

"My heart aches deeply upon hearing the heart-wrenching stories from Manipur. Human lives should never endure the agonies of hatred's cruel experiments. Yet, in the face of silence from those in power, let us find solace in knowing that INDIA will mend wounds and rekindle the flame of humanity," Banerjee wrote in a tweet.

MPs from bloc INDIA visited Manipur

A delegation of MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA, of which the TMC is a part, visited Manipur for two days since Saturday to assess the situation there. The visit led to a major ward of words between the INDIA alliance and the Centre. Where the BJP called the visit a political stunt.

"I earnestly plead to Manipur's brave brothers and sisters to embrace peace for the sake of humanity. We stand beside you, offering unwavering support and compassion," her tweet added.

Manipur violence

Since the ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3, over 160 people lost their lives. Moreover, several hundred were injured in the violence that erupted after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In the state, the Meitei community accounts for about 53 per cent of the population and lives mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

