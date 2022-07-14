Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at making momos in Darjeeling | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK @MAMATABANERJEE CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos during her visit to Darjeeling.

Mamata makes momos: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was on a visit to Darjeeling, tried a hand at making momos.

In a Facebook post from her official account, Mamata Banerjee said: "Today I made momos during my morning walk, in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart and I salute the hard-working people of our Hills who make every visit so memorable.

This, however, is not the first time the CM tested her culinary skills. Banerjee had tried her hand at making momo even during her visit to the hills last time.

In another post, the CM mentioned about all the things she had done during her two-day tour to the Hills.

"The past two days were mesmerizing and my heart is so full. I spent the past few days interacting with people in the Hills, understanding their lifestyle and the challenges they face on a daily basis. I promise to you all that GoWB will leave no stone unturned to ensure your welfare," added Banerjee in her Facebook post.

Mamata Banerjee said she had also attended the oath-taking ceremony of elected members of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Sabha 2022.

"I congratulate all and urge everyone to sincerely work for people and address their concerns. I also inaugurated a Coffee House in Darjeeling — the view from the café is breathtaking and everyone must visit this place. I am sure that you will go back with a smile and many happy memories!" the CM said. The CM also distributed chocolates among local children during her morning walk.

Also Read: President election: BJP corners Mamata with video of her dancing with gloves-wearing tribals

Also Read | Have you seen Mamata Banerjee's impromptu dance at Alipurduar yet? Watch here

Latest India News