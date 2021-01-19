Mamata Banerjee should get a letter pad ready with words 'former CM' written on it: Suvendu Adhikari

Image Source : PTI BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari during a roadshow from Mecheda Bypass to Central Bus Stand in Kanthi, East Midnapore district. (File Photo)

Suvendu Adhikari, former Mamata's aide and TMC leader who joined BJP ahead of the upcoming election in the state this year, has hit out at Bengal Chief Minister saying he will defeat Mamata Banerjee over 50,000 votes, and if failed, will leave politics. Suvendu's remark has come after Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest in the upcoming election from Nandigram since Adhikari is the incumbent MLA from this constituency.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) will contest elections from Nandigram. She should get a letter pad ready with the words 'former CM' written on it," BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said during a rally in Khejuri, Purba Medinipur district.

"If I cannot defeat her with half lakh votes in Nandigram I will quit politics. She only remembers Nandigram when election time comes," Suvendu said.

Earlier in the day, Mamata announced at a rally in Nandigram -- the Assembly constituency represented by rebel Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP in Bengal last month -- that she will contest from that seat. She also added that Nandigram is lucky for her.

ALSO READ | 'Mamata govt will collapse if...': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya claims 41 MLAs ready to leave TMC

"I will contest from Nandigram. It's lucky for me," the TMC supremo said.

Nandigram came into the political spotlight in 2007 after 14 villagers were killed in police firing for protesting against a proposed SEZ project, cleared by the then Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led Left Front government in Bengal.

"The Trinamool Congress is no more a political party now. It has become a private limited company," Suvendu said. He said that hiring a political strategist from Bihar proved that the BJP has an advantage in the upcoming polls in the state.

BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, however, dubbed Mamata's announcement as a tactical move as the West Bengal CM is unsure about her win from Bhawanipore seat.

"Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is not confident about her win from Bhawanipore so she is looking for a safe seat. She is testing the waters in Nandigram for that. No matter where Trinamool leaders go, we will defeat them," said Ghosh.

ALSO READ | Battle lines drawn: Mamata Banerjee to contest Bengal polls from Suvendu's stronghold Nandigram

Latest India News