Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of 'tormenting' people by raising fuel, cooking gas prices

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Central government for "tormenting" the public. She alleged that BJP is responsible for the regularly rising fuel and domestic LPG cylinder prices.

In a tweet, Mamata wrote, "The Union government must immediately STOP TORMENTING the people of India! By repeatedly increasing #fuel prices, #LPG prices & prices of #essentialcommodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a #GreatIndianLoot. PEOPLE ARE BEING FOOLED. Sad to see the Media SILENT & BLIND."

Her tweet comes after the news of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder. She also accused the Centre of conducting a "great Indian loot" by hiking prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities.

The price of domestic cooking gas was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in the last two months, taking the price to Rs 1,026 in Kolkata.

(With PTI Inputs)

