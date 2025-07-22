Mamata Banerjee casts doubt over Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, says 'He is a healthy man' Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also served as the former Governor of West Bengal, submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday sparking a political buzz.

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday chose not to directly comment on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation but appeared skeptical about the official explanation citing health reasons.

Speaking at a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said, "I don't want to make any comment about this. Let's see what happens. He is a healthy man. I think his health is absolutely okay.”

In a cryptic tone, the chief minister added, “Political parties cannot decide why Mr Dhankhar resigned. I have no comments on the issue.”

Political buzz over Dhankhar’s resignation

Banerjee’s remarks come amid a swirl of political reactions following Dhankhar’s unexpected resignation on Monday. Opposition leaders have questioned the official reason provided by the Vice President, with many calling the move “totally unexpected” and suggesting it may have been influenced by factors beyond health concerns.

Earlier, TMC MP Kirti Azad reacting to Dhankhar’s resignation said that he wishes him a speedy recovery. Reflecting on Dhankhar’s tenure as the Governor of West Bengal, Azad said it was marked by frequent clashes with the state government. He remarked that Dhankhar’s term was highly controversial and alleged that he rarely gave the Opposition an opportunity to speak.

On Monday evening, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also served as the former Governor of West Bengal, submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. In his letter, he stated that he was stepping down from the post of Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha with immediate effect, citing medical reasons.