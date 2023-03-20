BJP deliberately trying to make a hero out of Rahul Gandhi, says Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it is trying to make a hero out of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and to project him as the face of the opposition. Mamata further said that by doing this, the saffron party is trying to divert attention from the burning issues by stalling the parliament proceedings over his recent remarks in the UK.

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee made his statement when she was addressing party workers over the phone during an internal party meeting in Murshidabad district.

"Our party supremo, while addressing our internal meeting over the phone, said the BJP is deliberately trying to make a hero out of Rahul Gandhi by stalling the Parliament proceedings over his remarks. The BJP is doing this to serve its own interests so that other opposition parties can't raise issues concerning the people. They want to make Rahul Gandhi a hero of the opposition camp," TMC Murshidabad district chairman and MP Abu Taher said.

Targeting the grand old party, Mamata alleged that the Congress has failed to challenge the BJP and accused it of a tacit understanding with the saffron camp.

According to Murshidabad MP, Mamata Banerjee said that there is an unholy nexus between the Congress and the BJP while referring to Sagardighi by-poll results where the Congress had snatched the seat from the TMC.

"Mamata didi said we have to defeat this nexus in the next Panchayat and Lok Sabha polls. She had asked us to put up a united fight in the days to come," he said.

Mamata Banerjee said that the Congress is not the bigg boss of the opposition.

(With inputs from PTI)

