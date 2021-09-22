Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mamata Banerjee at Bhabanipur targets PM Modi: 'Won't let you make India like Taliban'

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday compared Modi government with Taliban. Mamata Banerjee was addressing a public rally in poll-bound Bhabanipur.

Lashing out at PM, Trinamool Congress chief said "Narendra Modi Ji, Amit Shah ji, we won't let you make India like Taliban.India will remain united...Gandhi ji, Netaji,Vivekananda, Sardar Valllabhai Patel, Guru Nanak ji, Gautam Budhha, Jains...all will stay together in the country.We won't let anyone divide India,"

Addressing a public rally in Bhabanipur, the TMC supremo called the BJP a ‘jumla’ party accusing it of lying by saying her government doesn’t allow Durga Puja.

"They lie saying that we don't allow Durga pooja, Laxmi pooja in the state: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing a public rally in Bhabanipur," TMC chief said.

