Image Source : FILE Mamata Banerjee appeals to Modi to withdraw CAA for peace in country

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act so as to restore peace in the country.

"I will again appeal to the honorable Prime Minister to intervene so that peace is restored in the country, which is now on fire. This is needed to ensure every citizens' right remains intact and is not snatched away at gunpoint," Banerjee told the media. She urged the Prime Minister not to take the Citizenship Amendment Act as a matter of personal ego.

"A law is for everyone, so one should not be stubborn about a law which goes against the interest of the state. Withdraw the law so that the entire unrest ends," she said. According to Banerjee, people were agitated as they feel their existence is at threat. "They are worried over how they will live (in India)," she said.