Vlogger abuses Mamata Banerjee in Facebook live over singer KK's death, police case filed

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was abused by a vlogger in a Facebook live post, over singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK's last concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, after which he died. A case was later filed against the vlogger named Roddur Roy.

The case was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC after a complaint was filed by TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta at Chitpur police station. "An investigation has been started in the matter as per the relevant sections of the IPC. He has been summoned as a part of the probe," police said.

Roy, who widely uses expletives in his social media posts and courts controversies, used a barrage of abuses against the chief minister and senior leaders of the TMC in the Facevbook live session as he blamed the ruling party, alleging mismanagement at singer KK's last concert.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also claimed that there was total mismanagement and complete failure by the administration at Nazrul Mancha, where the singer performed to a packed auditorium before his death.

City police commissioner Vineet Goyal had said on Friday that there was no situation where attendees were short of space at Nazrul Manch on that say.

He said that KK was not mobbed at any point of time and police arrangement was in place at the venue under an assistant commissioner of police well before the singer's arrival.

