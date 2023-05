Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge summoned by Punjab court

New Delhi: New Delhi: A Punjab court on Monday (May 15) issued summons to Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge over party's poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. The Sangrur district court summoned the Congress President in a Rs 100 crore defamation case.

The founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad Bajrang Dal Hind had filed a defamation case in the local court against Kharge for making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka elections.

Latest India News